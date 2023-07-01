On the Road visits Fire on the River

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Friday, NBC15 is traveling around south central Wisconsin to highlight the history and visit the hot spots of different cities this summer. This week, we headed to Fire on the River in Sauk City.

Fire on the River

Fire on the River features music, food, and family activities in a community that has a lot to offer. The event is held in Sauk City every year, right on the Wisconsin River. Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tywana German said it’s a community that can catch people by surprise.

“We have people coming in for day trips from Sun Prairie, Janesville, those areas and they’re like, ‘I had no idea how beautiful it was,’” German said. “And for those of us who live here we’re 25 minutes from Madison, 15 minutes from the Dells, we’re centrally located, easy to get to places, but we have this beautiful backyard of hiking and biking and river systems and a lake.”

Fire on the River Organizer Paul Fiscus said the event is a culmination of the hard work put on throughout the year. The Custom Car Show is a new event this year.

“Lots of people like hot rods and we thought, we’ve been talking about it a little bit, we thought that might be a nice addition,” Fiscus said. “We’re really happy with the turnout, there’s over 100 cars over there already.”

There’s also a food court with seven unique choices and a band started at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the day’s events starts at 7 a.m. with the Eagle Chase race and more activities that continue late into the evening.

Fiscus thanked committee members who helped plan the community event and the sponsors that help make it happen.

Where to explore, eat and shop

Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s Lindsey Giese highlighted just how much there is to do outdoors in the Sauk Prairie area, starting with the Great Sauk State Trail. The trail parallels the Wisconsin River and has amazing views as you pass through the community. It was made from a converted rail line and opened six years ago. There’s public artwork along the trail and there are plans to expand the trail.

“It is a first class trail with art and history,” German said. “Currently there’s 13 miles complete but it will continue through Devils Lake State Park, through Baraboo, on through Reedsburg, and then ultimately connecting to the 400 Trail, so you’ll be able to ride from Sauk City all the way to Minnesota.”

Giese also noted that new businesses have opened in the area over the last few years. Right now, the Chamber is promoting a Sauk Prairie Riverway Voyage, where attendees who shop at any businesses on the tour are entered to win $100 in gift certificates each month and are entered into a bonus gift package that is hundreds of dollars in value.

Culver’s

You can’t stop in the Sauk Prairie area without talking about Culver’s, which started right here. The first store opened in 1984 and the Culver family had deep roots in the area, thinking this would be the perfect place for it.

While they didn’t know it when they opened the first store, it has turned into a successful franchise. They have 920 stores in 26 states and they will continue to grow. They say the core of the franchise still owes its success to Sauk City.

“Anyway you look at it, Sauk was what helped shape where we are today, so no matter where we go we are always going to stay true to those roots,” Culver’s Director of Communications Eric Skrum said. “We’re going to remember those roots, and simply just stay true to that small town value.”

Vintage Brewery

Trent Kraemer with Vintage Brewery talked about the Sauk City location, which opened in 2018 on a beautiful spot along the Wisconsin River. When asked about his favorite beer at the brewery, he joked that it’s like asking to choose a favorite child.

“Our claim to fame has always been variety,” Kraemer said. “This location has 44 different draft lines.”

Along with the craft beers, there’s good food to go along with it, ranging from warm pretzels, salad, nachos and more.

