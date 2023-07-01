Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts Special Olympics Wisconsin Torch Run

(WEAU)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A torch run is being held in Janesville to support Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced they are hosting the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. On Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m., there will be an opening ceremony at the sheriff’s office, followed by the run.

The run raises funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin, which gives Wisconsin athletes with intellectual disabilities a chance to explore sports.

Participation is free, and registration closes at 9:45 a.m. the day of the event. Participants can run or walk the 2-mile path to Jimmy John’s, where subs will be provided.

Participants can also register online for $25 and receive an event t-shirt at https://www.classy.org/event/letr-torch-run/e475244 . Online registration closes Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

