Starting July warm and muggy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A very summer-like forecast has set up for the holiday weekend, with warm temperatures and slightly higher humidity levels. There will be some storm chances that you may have to dodge, but right now it doesn’t look like any holiday celebrations will need to be canceled or postponed.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and dew points in the mid-60s. A system passing it our south will spark up a few storms and showers in the afternoon and evening, especially for locations south of Dane County. Those to the north have a better chance of remaining completely dry today. If you’re planning on attending any fireworks displays tonight, you’ll want to check the radar before you head out.

A few showers could linger overnight, with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunday will start with clouds, but will gradually turn sunny in the late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the mid-80s with light northerly winds.

Temps will get even warmer on Monday and Tuesday: with highs reaching the low 90s for most. Skies will remain mostly sunny. Humidity levels will remain on the humid side - and with that extra energy, a pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out on both days.

A better chance for rain will be on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through. Humidity levels will be highest on Wednesday but will drop along with our temperatures as the front passes. We’ll be back in the upper 70s to end the workweek.

