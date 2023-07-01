Wisconsin State Patrol gears up for busy July 4 weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over one million Wisconsinites are expected to travel on the road for the holiday weekend, according AAA.

Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding people to stay safe on the roads this Fourth of July. The agency said they will have extra troopers out on interstates and highways.

State Trooper Wameng Vang said for anyone who is traveling, patience is key.

“Expect traffic to slow down when everybody’s traveling, or just understand everybody has the same kind of the same idea,” Vang said.

Other safety reminders include checking your vehicle’s tires before you leave and being courteous to other drivers.

Peak travel times usually fall between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Vang said if you’re looking to avoid the heavy traffic, plan your trip around that timeframe.

“I always recommend to go a little earlier,” Vang said. “Or if you want to plan your day a little bit later than that, just to avoid that full extent of the traffic.”

Although Vang will be working the holiday weekend, he said keeping the roads safe is what he loves to do.

“I like to make sure folks are traveling well and they get to where they want to get to,” Vang said. “Doing this job, I love it. I enjoy it. I’m willing to sacrifice that for the holidays for folks out there to enjoy.”

Vang reminds those traveling to slow down and move over if you see any construction workers or law enforcement on the side of the road.

