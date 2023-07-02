Brewers’ Devin Williams named an MLB All-Star for second straight year

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers closer Devin Williams is heading to the MLB All-Star game for the second straight year.

The league announced the rosters Sunday night with Williams being the only representation from Milwaukee.

The Brewers’ closer has 17 saves this season with 28 scoreless appearances in 30 trips to the mound.

His first All-Star honor came in 2022.

Meanwhile, Christian Yelich was not named to the initial list. He has had an impressive first half of the season batting .273 AVG, with 40 RBIs and 10 home runs.

The 2023 MLB All-Star game will be held in Seattle on July 11th.

