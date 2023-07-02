Brewers’ Devin Williams named an MLB All-Star for second straight year

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams reacts after getting Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams reacts after getting Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason Delay out to end a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers closer Devin Williams is heading to the MLB All-Star game for the second straight year.

The league announced the rosters Sunday night with Williams being the only representation from Milwaukee.

The Brewers’ closer has 17 saves this season with 28 scoreless appearances in 30 trips to the mound.

His first All-Star honor came in 2022.

Meanwhile, Christian Yelich was not named to the initial list. He has had an impressive first half of the season batting .273 AVG, with 40 RBIs and 10 home runs.

The 2023 MLB All-Star game will be held in Seattle on July 11th.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
John Stofflet's last newscast
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, center, is greeted by Willy Adames (27) and Raimel Tapia...
Contreras’ 3-run homer leads Brewers over Pirates 6-3, maintains share of NL Central lead
Bernhard Langer holds the trophy after his two-stroke win at the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at...
65-year-old Bernhard Langer wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a...
Burnes takes perfect game into the sixth, Yelich homers as Brewers hold off Pirates 11-8
Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly hug on the 18th hole after their round during the third round of...
65-year-old Bernhard Langer takes a 2-shot lead in the US Senior Open at SentryWorld