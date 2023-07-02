Car rolls over at far west side Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip(CBS)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car rolled over at a Kwik Trip on Madison’s far west side Sunday morning, MPD reported.

Police say one car was involved in the accident at the Kwik Trip at Mineral Point Road and High Point Road.

There were no injuries from the incident, officials confirmed.

The crash is not effecting traffic and has been resolved.

