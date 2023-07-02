City officials warn of traffic closures due to Madison Mallards Fireworks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding drivers to expect downtown traffic closures due to the Madison Mallards Fireworks show on Monday, July 3.

Drivers can expect the following traffic restrictions in the Warner Park area Monday night.

Right turns only out of Warner Park

No turns at the Northport Drive and North Sherman Avenue intersection

North Sherman Avenue closed to thru traffic between Northport Drive and Warner Park driveway

City officials anticipate the fireworks show to start between 9:30 and 10 p.m., and it is set to last about 20 minutes.

More information about the fireworks show can be found on the Madison Mallards’ website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.