Cloudy and Showers for Sunday

Hotter weather coming Monday
Best chance of rain will be Wednesday
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • Best chance of rain coming Wednesday
  • Cooler temperatures behind the next front
  • Dry into next weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been a cloudy day today with lots more humidity in our area. temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 80s, but with the humidity, we are looking a real feel much higher.

What’s Coming Up...

Showers and thunderstorms have also been moving through our area, but have been staying mainly along the southern counties. Tonight more showers will move through, but in terms of accumulation, it will be minimal.

Looking Ahead...

Monday is going to be a drier day but also a hotter day. Temperatures are expected to be near 90, and then on the 4th, the heat is heading back up into the lower 90s.

