Madison Mallards make world record breaking cocktail

Brandy and baseball! That’s what the Madison Mallards are calling a perfect pairing.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mallards fans were invited to drink from a world record breaking cocktail Saturday night.

The Mallards announced Thursday they were aiming to break the record for the largest Old Fashioned cocktail ever made.

The final result was a 325-gallon drink made of brandy, old fashioned cocktail syrup, soda, ice, oranges, and cherries, organizers said.

Fans could buy slushies from the drink in glasses reading, “I Drank From the World’s Largest Old Fashioned.”

The record was part of a Wisconsin Day celebration that also featured polka music and the Mallards rebranding as the “Old Fashioneds.”

