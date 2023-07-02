Police respond to one-car crash to find no driver

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a crash to find a strange sight: no one was in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said they heard a report at 3 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle that had hit a telephone pole, snapping it.

But when first responders arrived at the scene, there was no one in or around the vehicle, officials say.

The crash happened on State Road 191 in Ridgeway Township, police said.

Alliant Energy was contacted for downed power lines. The crash is under investigation.

