Sunnier weather for the Fourth

Few showers today

Sunny & hot on Monday

Hotter, stray showers Tuesday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some of us got in on a few showers yesterday, and that same system is still bringing a few showers to southern Wisconsin this morning. We have more rain chances in the next 3 days.

What’s Coming Up...

A few showers will linger through this morning, with a spotty shower or two in the afternoon. Skies will gradually begin to clear this afternoon for a bit more sunshine around dinnertime. Dew points will keep it feeling a bit sticky outside, and temperatures will reach the mid to lower 80s.

Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures remaining in the mid-60s.

Monday will be mainly sunny, with temperatures warming quickly through the day. Highs will reach at least the upper 80s if not the low 90s by late afternoon. There will be a very light breeze out of the west. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but it looks like most areas will likely remain dry.

Looking Ahead...

The Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Again, with the extra energy in the atmosphere, we can’t rule out a couple of showers popping up but it looks like the majority of the day will be dry.

A cold front will move in on Wednesday, bringing a better chance for showers and storms. Following that front, dew points will drop significantly and temperatures will follow. We’ll go from the mid-80s on Wednesday to the upper 70s on Thursday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.