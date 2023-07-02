Ukrainian refugees living in Madison opening Ukrainian-American restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of Ukrainian refugees who moved to Wisconsin last year is opening a Ukrainian-American restaurant in Madison with the help of their sponsor.

Gary Gorman, founder and chairman of housing developing company Gorman & Company sponsored 11 refugees whose hometown became taken over by military forces. The process began in April of 2022. By November, Kateryna Temchenko, alongside ten other Ukrainians, arrived in Wisconsin.

“Eventually we came here in Madison and started to look for the ways how to make ourselves useful to community,” Temchenko said. “And then the idea came to create this bar.”

Temchenko and seven others decided to design a restaurant, both as a way to show gratitude for their new home, and as a way to bring a piece of home with them to Wisconsin.

“Because Americans were very friendly and very hospitable people and they helped a lot,” she said. “Of course, we will serve traditional American dishes like burger and chicken sandwich, but we will add a note of Ukrainian in it, for example chicken sandwich, chicken breast will be in our traditional Ukrainian breading, so things like that. It’s a mix of Ukrainian and American and I hope people will enjoy it.”

Temchenko said the restaurant, called ‘Touch of Ukraine,’ will be family-friendly and fuse the two cuisines together.

“Borsch, it runs in our Ukrainian veins, we were brought on it and raised on it,” Temchenko said. “I love Varenyky, it’s our national dumplings with different kind of stuffing. I loved stuffed pepper, I love Solyanka, it’s a soup with smoked sausage in it.”

Touch of Ukraine is set to open on July 13. It is located in the Carbon building at Union Corners in Madison, 2418 Winnebago Street.

