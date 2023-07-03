City of Madison partnering with Habitat for Humanity to help with home repairs

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(MGN Online, Habitat for Humanity)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the City of Madison are partnering to help low-to moderate- income homeowners with their home repair projects, according to a Monday release from Habitat for Humanity.

The city will provide up to $5,000 for home maintenance and repair. Habitat for Humanity will provide affordable loans if extra funding is needed, and will help with labor.

Projects might include painting, roof repair, building wheelchair ramps, siding, flooring, stairs, plumbing and electrical.

To qualify for assistance, homeowners must demonstrate a need, willingness to help and ability to pay a low or no interest loan. Their income must be less than 80% of the county median income.

To apply, homeowners can visit habitatdane.org.

Habitat for Humanity is also calling for volunteers to work on the projects. To find areas in need of volunteers, visit the Habitat for Humanity website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
John Stofflet's last newscast
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

Latest News

Mid 90s or higher
Sizzling July 4th
Dane Co. Sheriff's Office patrolling the Yahara River Monday
Dane Co. increases patrol ahead of July 4, enforcing OWI laws for boaters
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Lancaster man arrested for OWI after crashing into truck
Dane County Farmers' Market
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market shifts to Breese Stevens Field this Saturday