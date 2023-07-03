City of Madison partnering with Habitat for Humanity to help with home repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and the City of Madison are partnering to help low-to moderate- income homeowners with their home repair projects, according to a Monday release from Habitat for Humanity.

The city will provide up to $5,000 for home maintenance and repair. Habitat for Humanity will provide affordable loans if extra funding is needed, and will help with labor.

Projects might include painting, roof repair, building wheelchair ramps, siding, flooring, stairs, plumbing and electrical.

To qualify for assistance, homeowners must demonstrate a need, willingness to help and ability to pay a low or no interest loan. Their income must be less than 80% of the county median income.

To apply, homeowners can visit habitatdane.org.

Habitat for Humanity is also calling for volunteers to work on the projects. To find areas in need of volunteers, visit the Habitat for Humanity website.

