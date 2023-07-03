Dane Co. Farmers’ Market shifts to Breese Stevens Field this Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those heading to the Dane County Farmers’ Market this weekend will need to go to Breese Stevens Field to get any fresh produce, baked goods and other products.

The move is to make way for Art Fair on the Square, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Capitol Square.

The farmers’ market will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Breese Stevens Field, located at 917 E. Mifflin Street, in Madison. Visitors can enjoy the same Wisconsin-made products they normally would at the market.

Breese Stevens Field will also open its concessions stand, meaning shoppers can have a beer while they browse.

