Dane Co. increases patrol ahead of July 4, enforcing OWI laws for boaters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Leading up to the Fourth of July, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office has joined a nationwide campaign to increase awareness and enforcement of OWI laws on the water.

Sgt. Kyle McNally was on the Yahara River Monday as he typically does. He explained, the sheriff’s office, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, had increased patrol boats as part of Operation Dry Water.

McNally is looking to enforce a variety of boating laws, like those involving registration, life jackets and intoxication.

“I think some people take it as seriously as on the roadways. But as a citizen pointed out to me last year, there’s no street signs out here and there’s plenty of cupholders, so it can get out of hand in a hurry,” McNally said.

Boating has the same OWI limits as driving a car. It’s illegal if a boater’s blood alcohol concentration is above 0.08 percent alcohol or higher.

“It’s good for folks on the water to enjoy a couple of drinks, but hopefully the boater isn’t because they might not see me if I’m out on the water,” kayaker Janine Galeser said. “I sit low on the water and that’s why I have a yellow PFD [personal flotation device] on so that they see me. I just hope that people will be smart out there.”

