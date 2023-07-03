DCHS offers tips to keep pets safe during firework celebrations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Fourth of July just a couple days away, there’s plenty of firework celebrations in store. For pet owners and their pets, it can be a stressful time.

The loud boom of a firework can make pets like cats and dogs feel distressed because their hearing is much more sensitive compared to humans.

Lisa Bernard, the public relations coordinator for the Dane County Humane Society, said the most important thing you can do is make your pet feel as comfortable as possible.

“I know my cats will go in my closet to hide whenever they get scared because they also have my scent on things and it’s comforting to them,” Bernard said. “It’s more muffled because they’re hiding in clothes and so it’s more of a comfort level for them.”

Bernard said pet owners should offer their pet a place in their house to hide, even if it’s an area you don’t normally allow them to go in.

“It could be a different room that maybe they don’t get access to that is more muffled or doesn’t have windows,” Bernard said. “They could go hang out in there while the festivities are going on. Another thing you could do is play music for them.”

The key is to make it a more enjoyable experience for your pet.

“People will even try to give treats to them to try to make it a positive experience,” Bernard said. “When they’re hearing these booms, you’re giving treats and being like, ‘you’re doing good, you’re doing good,’ and encouraging them that it’s all okay.”

While you may want to bring your pet with you to a fireworks show, Bernard strongly advises against it.

“Because it is more crowded, your pet could become more stressed with these crowds and then again with the fireworks displays,” Bernard said. “It’s going to be so loud that your pet may not enjoy it at all.”

If you feel your pet needs additional assistance, Bernard said to check in with your local vet to see if a medication may help calm them down.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.