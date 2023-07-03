DeForest police surpass 2022 impaired driving arrest numbers during Operation Safe Summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - DeForest police arrested a suspect for alleged reckless driving while being under the influence on Friday, and now police remind people that they are prepared to respond to any traffic safety situations over the Fourth of July holiday.

“It is incredibly important for motorists to drink responsibly and not to operate any motor vehicle while under the influence,” Police Chief James Olsen said. “The incident that occurred last Friday and the reckless actions of the driver can have devastating effects.”

DeForest police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. Friday for a vehicle traveling east on Highway 19 that nearly crashed into other vehicles. Police attempted to make contact with the driver, who allegedly fled from officers.

Police pursued the vehicle as the driver headed onto I-39/90/94. Police stopped the vehicle using tire deflation devices and arrested the suspect for operating while intoxicated, endangering safety and knowingly fleeing an officer. The report indicated it was his sixth OWI offense.

As part of their Operation Safe Summer, DeForest police arrested 19 impaired drivers in June and exceeded last year’s arrest total. After two more arrests in July so far, the year to date total is 77, as compared to 56 in all of 2022.

