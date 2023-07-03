Fireworks banned on DNR-managed land, officials warn of drought conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Wisconsin’s current climate, the DNR is urging individuals to stay cautious and keep fire safety in mind while celebrating the Fourth of July.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging the public to celebrate Independence Day fireworks-free, as fires spread quickly and burn more intensely during periods of summer drought.

The Great Lakes region is in a moderate to severe drought, and most wildfires caused by fireworks happen in the weeks leading up to and after the holiday, according to the DNR. Exploding fireworks like firecrackers, m-70s, bottle rockets and Roman candles are the leading cause for fireworks-related wildfires.

Fireworks are not allowed on DNR-managed lands such as state parks, state-owned public hunting and fishing areas, and forests. Outside of DNR-managed lands, fireworks are restricted in Wisconsin and certain types of fireworks require a permit.

The DNR states the safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending organized fireworks displays in nearby communities.

Here are some tips when using fire outdoors: (DNR wording)

Know the daily fire danger ; it can change daily and vary throughout the state.

Obtain the proper permits.

Choose a safe area free of flammable materials, such as gravel or concrete.

Have water and extinguishing tools ready and easily accessible.

Make sure fireworks are entirely out and cold before leaving.

If you start a wildfire, dial 911 immediately to allow professionals to respond to the fire quickly.

For more information on preventing wildfires, visit the DNR’s website.

