Monona Community Festival sees hundreds of newcomers, longtime visitors

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A festival serving mostly Monona residents has now expanded to be one of the largest running Fourth of July celebrations in Southern Wisconsin, and it kicked off Sunday.

The Monona Community Festival has been bringing community members together since 1985.

Brook Buechner hadn’t returned to the gathering since she was kid, until she decided to take her daughter Sunday.

“My cousins lived in Monona, so it was almost like I was a resident of Monona because I spent a lot of time here,” Buechner said. “God, I’d say the last time I was here was probably about 40 years ago.”

According to Buechner, the festival looks a bit different four decades later.

“Nothing like this, no. I mean they had some little carousel type rides with horses and stuff like that, and they had life stock, just little things that you could ride, get on a pony and go around in circles and stuff like that,” she said. “It got a lot bigger! We’re like, ‘Oh, wow they’ve got some actually big rides here that they didn’t ever have back then.’ So, it’s fun, you know, walking around and seeing what there is to do.”

Festival President Eric Redding says set up for this year’s three-day event also looked different.

“You know, I’ve been doing this festival for about 10 years and thinking about smoke was not something I was worried about it,” he said. “So yeah, it was definitely something we were worried about. It was a little bit slower for our set up day, which was on Wednesday, one of the worst days.”

But lingering smoke moved out just in time.

“We weren’t expecting so many folks coming down here, but we’re really glad that so many people are coming down this early in the day. There’s a lot of activities for people to do, from live music to we’ve got a cornhole competition, our Strongman competition.”

Beuchner says the festival still brings her the same joy it did nearly 40 years ago.

“Always come to the Monona Festival. It’s quiet, it’s hometown, it’s not crazy like the Madison stuff and so it’s easy to find places to park and things to do and it’s not overcrowded. Come on down, have some fun!”

For a full list of hours and events, visit https://www.mononafestival.com/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.