Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office: Driver hurt after colliding with pickup hauling horse trailer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 64-year-old woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with a truck pulling a horse trailer in Grant County, the sheriff’s office reported Monday.

Just after 1 p.m. Friday, the Platteville woman was going north on Highway 80 near its intersection with County Road A, in the Township of Lima. A pickup truck hauling a gooseneck horse trailer pulled onto the intersection, going east on County Road A.

The sheriff’s office said the woman tried to avoid hitting the truck, but ended up striking the passenger side of a horse trailer. The pickup truck drove away, and officials took the woman to a hospital for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office noted there is no information on who was driving the pickup truck. It is also not clear if there were horses in the trailer at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call the sheriff’s office at 608-723-2157.

