Heating up for the Fourth!

Temperatures reaching the 90s
Heating up for the upcoming holiday.
Heating up for the upcoming holiday.(WMTV)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mainly sunny, hot today & tomorrow
  • Slight chance for showers
  • Cool & more comfortable later in the week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring very warm temperatures to the region over the next few days. Highs will be reaching the lower 90s today. Average highs are in the lower 80s for this time of the year.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Sunshine is expected to continue for today and tomorrow as well. Humidity levels will be on the rise over the next few days. It looks to be a hot and humid Fourth of July with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s. There is a cold front looming to the northwest but it is not expected to arrive until Wednesday. It will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region through the middle of the week.

Looking Ahead...

Once the front moves through, temperatures and humidity levels are expected to drop significantly. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees by Thursday. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine with temperatures beginning to warm up once again. On Sunday, a few scattered showers will make their way back into the forecast.

Today: Sunny and hot. Slight chance of a shower. High: 91. Wind: Light W.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: S 5.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Slight chance of a shower. High: 93.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 85.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
John Stofflet's last newscast
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

Latest News

Sunnier weather for the Fourth
Very hot for the 4th
We’re Heading To The 90s
Sunny but heating up on Monday and Tuesday.
Sunnier weather for the Fourth
Best chance of rain will be Wednesday
Cloudy and Showers for Sunday