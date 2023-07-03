Heating up for the Fourth!

Mainly sunny, hot today & tomorrow

Slight chance for showers

Cool & more comfortable later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring very warm temperatures to the region over the next few days. Highs will be reaching the lower 90s today. Average highs are in the lower 80s for this time of the year.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunshine is expected to continue for today and tomorrow as well. Humidity levels will be on the rise over the next few days. It looks to be a hot and humid Fourth of July with highs reaching the lower to middle 90s. There is a cold front looming to the northwest but it is not expected to arrive until Wednesday. It will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region through the middle of the week.

Looking Ahead...

Once the front moves through, temperatures and humidity levels are expected to drop significantly. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees by Thursday. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine with temperatures beginning to warm up once again. On Sunday, a few scattered showers will make their way back into the forecast.

Today: Sunny and hot. Slight chance of a shower. High: 91. Wind: Light W.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: S 5.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Slight chance of a shower. High: 93.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 85.

