Jahmai Jones delivers 3-run double in 1st big league appearance since ‘21 in Brewers’ win over Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers' Jahmai Jones is douced after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs...
Milwaukee Brewers' Jahmai Jones is douced after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 8-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Jones hit a line drive on the first pitch from reliever Anthony Kay that one-hopped off the center field wall and scored Raimel Tapia, Christian Yelich and Owen Mill, tying the game at 6.

Milwaukee signed the 25-year-old Jones as a free agent before the game. His last appearance was with the Baltimore Orioles on Oct. 2, 2021. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2020.

The Brewers completed their comeback from a six-run deficit in the eighth inning with an RBI single by Willy Adames and a sacrifice fly by Miller — both off Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) — to take an 8-6 lead.

Brewers All-Star reliever Devin Williams allowed a double by Nico Hoerner and a walk to Ian Happ in the ninth, and then struck out All-Star Dansby Swanson to earn his 18th save.

Joel Payamps (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won their third straight game and moved a half-game ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central. The Reds were scheduled to face Washington later Monday.

The Cubs have lost three straight and seven of their last eight.

The Cubs took a 6-0 lead after three innings and held a 6-3 lead until the seventh when their bullpen, one of the best in the majors recently, let them down in the seventh.

Julian Merryweather loaded the bases on a single and two walks before being replaced by Kay.

Chicago’s bullpen entered Monday with a 1.06 ERA in the previous 17 games, since June 13, best in the majors.

Cubs starter Drew Smyly lasted only 3 ⅔ innings, giving up three runs.

Brewers starter Julio Teheran went six innings and allowed six runs, three in the second and three in third.

Swanson and Christopher Morel each had two hits and scored two runs for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal and Tucker Barnhart each had two RBI.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Madrigal (right hamstring tightness) left during the fourth inning, shortly after trying to run down a foul pop along the left-field line.

UP NEXT

The second of the four-game set pits Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 2.81 ERA) against Brewers LHP Wade Miley (5-2, 3.02 ERA).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
John Stofflet's last newscast
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, center, is greeted by Willy Adames (27) and Raimel Tapia...
Contreras’ 3-run homer leads Brewers over Pirates 6-3, maintains share of NL Central lead
Bernhard Langer holds the trophy after his two-stroke win at the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at...
65-year-old Bernhard Langer wins the US Senior Open to break the Champions’ victory record
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams reacts after getting Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason...
Brewers’ Devin Williams named an MLB All-Star for second straight year
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the second inning of a...
Burnes takes perfect game into the sixth, Yelich homers as Brewers hold off Pirates 11-8