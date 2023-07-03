“Just be happy”: Mt. Horeb 100-year-old shares secret to long life

Charlotte Loy surrounded by three generations of family to ring in her 100th birthday Monday.
Charlotte Loy surrounded by three generations of family to ring in her 100th birthday Monday.(wmtv)
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) -Fourth of July gatherings for many mark a sure sign of summer. For Charlotte Loy of Mount Horeb, when the first fireworks of the holiday weekend fly, it signals the beginning of her birthday celebrations.

Monday, July 3, Charlotte Loy hits a milestone worthy of 100 fireworks; turning 100-years-young.

“I sure didn’t plan to live this long,” laughed Charlotte. “But I guess you don’t do what you plan it’s somebody else that takes care of that.”

Born in 1923, Charlotte was one of four children growing up in Stitzer Wisconsin where her father Ben worked at a cheese factory. She later met her soon-to-be husband Morris Loy, during her time at Fennimore High School. They married on December 31st, 1941 and raised three children in the Madison area: Nancy, Linda and Dennis.

Fast forward to today, Charlotte has four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Most of which traveled from far-and-wide to ring in triple digits during a two-day birthday celebration at Ingelside Communities where she currently resides.

“I couldn’t believe there were so many people here and from all over,” smiled Charlotte.

Her family said Charlotte enjoys line-dancing, fishing with her grandchildren up North and arts-and-crafts of all kinds. As for her secret to longevity? A banana everyday.

Charlotte chalked up her long happy life to three words. “Just be happy.”

And to be happy with your folks she noted. “It’s been a good life...if you stay happy, if you’re a grouch,” Charlotte laughed. “That’s not good.”

