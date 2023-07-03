Kids From Wisconsin’s tour to benefit local food banks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Forward together from stage to table.”

That’s the theme for the hunger-relief component of this year’s Kids From Wisconsin tour.

The tour is a group of young performers who have been entertaining audiences for five decades. It will feature two Madison performances on July 8.

Organizers say attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food to benefit local food pantries. Kids From Wisconsin Interim Executive Director Peggy Morgan Strimple said they partner with food banks in each community where they put on a show.

“We’re actually partnered this year with Feeding Wisconsin, and they are helping us get in touch with local good banks and all of the communities that we are touring,” Strimple said.

The July 8 Madison performances will take place at the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater, which include a sensory-friendly performance from 2-4 p.m. and the full show at 7-9 p.m.

Food donation bins will be outside the Overture from noon until the start of the show at 7.

