Lancaster man arrested for OWI after crashing into truck

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old man faces an OWI charge after crashing into a truck while trying to pass it in Lancaster early Friday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 81 near Hwy 61 in the Township of South Lancaster just after 6:40 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a 23-year-old Platteville man was driving his work truck eastbound on Hwy 81 when he slowed down to turn left. The 43-year-old Lancaster man was driving directly behind the truck and attempted to pass him in the left lane, despite being in a construction zone and no passing zone.

As the work truck turned left, its front bumper clipped the side of the Lancaster man’s car, sending it spinning into the ditch, officials reported.

The truck driver was not injured, but the 43-year-old and his passenger had minor injuries. Police arrested the Lancaster man for operating while intoxicated second offense, causing injury. He was also cited for operating after revocation, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a non-registered vehicle and passing in a no passing zone.

