Lancaster man arrested for OWI after crashing into truck

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old man faces an OWI charge after crashing into a truck while trying to pass it in Lancaster early Friday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 81 near Hwy 61 in the Township of South Lancaster just after 6:40 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a 23-year-old Platteville man was driving his work truck eastbound on Hwy 81 when he slowed down to turn left. The 43-year-old Lancaster man was driving directly behind the truck and attempted to pass him in the left lane, despite being in a construction zone and no passing zone.

As the work truck turned left, its front bumper clipped the side of the Lancaster man’s car, sending it spinning into the ditch, officials reported.

The truck driver was not injured, but the 43-year-old and his passenger had minor injuries. Police arrested the Lancaster man for operating while intoxicated second offense, causing injury. He was also cited for operating after revocation, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a non-registered vehicle and passing in a no passing zone.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
John Stofflet's last newscast
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

Latest News

Dane County Farmers' Market
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market shifts to Breese Stevens Field this Saturday
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market shifts to Breese Stevens Field this Saturday
The Madison Police Department is attempting to locate a person of interest in a recent weapons...
Madison Police Dept. search for person of interest in weapons offense
crash
Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office: Driver hurt after colliding with pickup hauling horse trailer