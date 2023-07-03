Mad-City Ski Team holds two shows for Fourth of July weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mad-City Ski Team is celebrating its 60th year on the water. The team put on two shows Sunday for the Fourth of July weekend.

The team performed all kinds of different tricks with plenty of people watching along the shores of Lake Monona.

The group has been holding shows since Memorial Day weekend. Show director Matt Heilman said the crowds have been great so far in their 60th year.

“Sometimes I wonder if we’re one of the best-kept secrets in Madison in the summer,” Heilman said. “It’s so fun. We’re down here several nights a week practicing, training, getting ready to perform these shows. A lot of time and effort goes into it, but it’s something people know they can do. Sunday nights, come on down to Law Park and watch a ski show.”

The Mad-City Ski Team holds shows almost every Sunday up until Labor Day and admission is free.

For more details, you can visit their website here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.