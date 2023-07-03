Madison Police Dept. search for person of interest in weapons offense

The Madison Police Department is attempting to locate a person of interest in a recent weapons...
The Madison Police Department is attempting to locate a person of interest in a recent weapons offense.(Madison Police Department Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a weapons offense.

Authorities are attempting to find 18-year-old Julius D. Jones, according to a post the department made Monday on Facebook. MPD warned that Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

The agency did not provide any details on the weapons offense other than describing it as recent, but indicated in the post that additional information about its investigation will be released later.

Anyone who knows where Jones is was asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip on its website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
John Stofflet's last newscast
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Lancaster man arrested for OWI after crashing into truck
Dane County Farmers' Market
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market shifts to Breese Stevens Field this Saturday
Dane Co. Farmers’ Market shifts to Breese Stevens Field this Saturday
crash
Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office: Driver hurt after colliding with pickup hauling horse trailer