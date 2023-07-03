Madison Police Dept. search for person of interest in weapons offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a weapons offense.

Authorities are attempting to find 18-year-old Julius D. Jones, according to a post the department made Monday on Facebook. MPD warned that Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

The agency did not provide any details on the weapons offense other than describing it as recent, but indicated in the post that additional information about its investigation will be released later.

Anyone who knows where Jones is was asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip on its website.

