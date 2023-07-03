Man dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Adams Co., sheriff’s office reports

TOWN OF MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Nekoosa man has died after the motorcycle he was riding hit a deer, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday.

The sheriff’s office stated that the motorcycle rider, identified as 85-year-old Richard Breitenbach, was heading south on County Highway Z, near Bighorn Drive, in the Town of Monroe, when a deer ran into the roadway on June 22.

The agency explained that the motorcycle struck the deer, rolled over the driver and slid about 75 feet. Breitenbach was thrown from the motorcycle.

Deputies attempted life-saving efforts immediately after arriving around 3:45 p.m. and he was later flown to a hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the man died of his injuries on June 25.

