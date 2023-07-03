Motorcycle driver dead, passenger critically injured after crash in Arlington

TOWN OF ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle rider died after crashing into a ditch Saturday night in the Town of Arlington, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7:20 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on CTH K near Smokey Hollow Road.

Officers pronounced the 51-year-old male driver dead at the scene. The 51-year-old female passenger was significantly injured and taken to a hospital by Med Flight, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle lost control after passing Smokey Hollow Road on CTH K, and both riders were thrown from the motorcycle when it struck a ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.

