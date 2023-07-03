MPD to focus on road safety with extra patrols in July

Madison Police Department logo
Madison Police Department logo(NBC15)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said Monday that they plan to add patrols in July which focus on enforcing speeding, alcohol and seatbelt laws.

Speeding is the leading cause of death in Wisconsin, where someone is injured or killed every two hours from impaired driving crashes.

Madison police will conduct these extra patrols in order to enhance public safety and prevent tragedies.

Police ask the public to help make roads safer by putting down their cell phone, buckling their seatbelts, slowing down and driving sober.

