Sizzling July 4th

Mid 90s expected
Mid 90s or higher
Mid 90s or higher(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
  • Worst heat by mid-afternoon
  • Showers may help to cool some places
  • Changes come on Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we start the new week it’s all about the heat.  Today’s temperatures will be maxing out in the lower 90s for much of our central and western areas. But with the lower humidity today, the heat index and temps will match.  Overnight temperatures will only be dropping to near 70 with a few possible showers moving through.  Heat returns for the 4th and we’re expecting lower to mid-90s across the board by the afternoon.  More humidity will also mean the real feel temperature in the afternoon could hit the upper 90s for a period of time.  Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are expected because of the instability caused by the heat.

What’s Coming Up...

Wednesday we begin to see a nice change as a cold front moves through the area.  Showers and thunderstorms will come through during the day, but most of the activity will be toward the afternoon and evening.  Unfortunately, we’re not expecting much rain out of this system, mostly less than 1″.

Looking Ahead...

As we head on through the week, we’re back to drier weather, and temperature back to near normal.  The next best chance of showers will be later in the weekend.

