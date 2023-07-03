U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant receives flagpole from Baraboo Boy Scout Troop

A veteran received a flagpole this Sunday to raise a flag she proudly defended.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A veteran received a flagpole this Sunday to raise a flag she proudly defended.

Non-profit Heroes for Heroes teamed up with Baraboo Boy Scout Troop 77 to get the flagpole installed for U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Debra McCollum.

The Boy Scouts were able to do some additional landscaping, remove some branches and install a screen door.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search

Latest News

Motorcycle driver dead, passenger critically injured after crash in Arlington
U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant receives flagpole from Baraboo Boy Scout Troop
DCHS offers tips to keep pets safe during firework celebrations
Car rolls over at far west side Kwik Trip