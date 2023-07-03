U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant receives flagpole from Baraboo Boy Scout Troop

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A veteran received a flagpole this Sunday to raise a flag she proudly defended.

Non-profit Heroes for Heroes teamed up with Baraboo Boy Scout Troop 77 to get the flagpole installed for U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Debra McCollum.

The Boy Scouts were able to do some additional landscaping, remove some branches and install a screen door.

