REESEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A train derailed Tuesday around 2 p.m. near the Village of Reeseville, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The derailment resulted in the Canadian Pacific train having 29 cars off the track.

Authorities responded to the crash, and they say there were no injuries. The train was mostly carrying grain, and there were no hazardous materials.

“When you think of train derailments, we’ve got a blessing here today in that everything is minimal, other than a lot of property damage,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said.

Authorities provide more details on Reeseville train derailment.

The Reeseville road crossing is closed to traffic on County Highway G/Main St. The closure may be long term, but at this time there is no threat to the community. A detour route is available. Officials estimate it will take 3 to 6 hours to clear the roads.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office said in a press conference at 5 p.m. that they are working with the DNR to see if there is any impact to the environment. They have not seen any impacts at this point.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to stay clear of the area.

“We are asking the public to stay out of Reeseville,” Sheriff Schmidt said. “Allow the residents to get around, there are some backstreets that they can get around. But if you’re not from Reeseville, stay out of the village for today.”

The cause of the train derailment is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing situation, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

