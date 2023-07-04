Behind the Scenes: NBC15 travels to Texas to see where the F-35 fighter jet is made

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The military’s newest state-of-the-art fighter jet is now based in Madison. The F-35 came to town in April. Before that, it was developed and built in Fort Worth, Texas at Lockheed Martin. The massive facility churns out three different versions of the F-35 and sells them to countries all over the world.

“It is always great to have the latest and greatest technology at your fingertips in the most lethal, capable, survivable airplane,” said Gene “Gabby” White, a former fighter pilot. “As a pilot there’s nothing that you want more.”

White works for Lockheed Martin as a liaison between the company and Air National Guard bases like Truax Field in Madison.

“I’m very happy that we provide tools that keep our airmen safe, our country safe, and people at home safe.” said White.

In a past interview, Brigadier General David May with the Wisconsin Air National Guard called the F-35 a “game changer”.

“If you think of the F-16 as a flip phone and the F-35 as a smart phone -- and a really, really good smart phone -- it’s an enormous upgrade,” he said.

The F-35 is more than a fighter jet. Lockheed Martin describes the plane as a highly complex weapons system. The jet is pieced together at their production facility in Fort Worth. NBC15 cameras were not allowed to record the production line due to security concerns.

NBC15 news anchor and reporter Tim Elliott was given a full tour – again, no photos or videos were allowed.

“Arguably this is the most powerful building in the world.” said Eloy Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been working at Lockheed Martin for more than 20 years. The place runs in his blood. Both his parents are retired from the facility.

“This kind of job right here only comes once in a lifetime.” He said.

More than 14,000 people work at Lockheed Martin. Rodriguez works in the coatings department. His job is to make sure the F-35 can’t be seen.

“We’re actually a small city,” said Rodriguez. “These employees are very dedicated and proud to be here. First shift is about 4,500 (employees) and we have three shifts so it’s around the clock so we never shut down. Basically, I make the airplane disappear and that means invisible to radar.”

Rodriguez says often times, employees are able to look to the skies and see test pilots trying out the latest model off the assembly line.

“The pilot that sits in that jet depends on me to do my job correctly and everyone who works on this line is dedicated to keep that pilot safe.” he said.

According to Lockheed Martin, as of June 1st of this year, they’ve made more than 935 F-35s for countries all over the globe. Many of their customers are European countries like the UK, Belgium, and Italy. Other countries have purchased the F-35 as well like Australia, Singapore, and Japan. Each jet cost roughly $80 million.

The F-35 is a powerful weapon of war and making a product like that comes with it’s fair share of criticism. That criticism ranges from the noise that the jets make to what they are designed to do.

“I wish we lived in a world where we didn’t need this kind of stuff. I’d be happy to live in that world where this type of stuff isn’t necessary.” said White. “But I know that there are bad people in the world and we need to do what we can to prevent those bad people from influencing our nation and that’s what the department of defense does very well. And we provide some of the tools for them to do that.”

Rodriquez believes despite that criticism, the people of Madison should embrace the F-35 being in their backyard.

“You’re getting nothing but the best . We pride on providing the best aircraft for the military and we are very proud to send their aircraft to Madison.” he said.

“As a former pilot, in my mind there is no question this is the fighter you want to be in if there is one sitting on the ramp, it’s the one I would step to.” added White.

When the F-35 game to Madison back in late April, Truax Field received three jets in that initial shipment. The air base is expecting several more to arrive in the coming months. By next April, there will be 20 total F-35s that call Madison home.

