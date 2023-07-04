City of Madison looking for volunteers to fight spongy moth outbreak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This summer could mark the worst spongy moth caterpillar outbreak in more than 10 years, and the City of Madison is asking for volunteers to protect city trees.

The city and University of Wisconsin-Extension laid out a process for volunteers to pick up free burlap and work to keep spongy moth caterpillars off of oak trees on city property.

Email the city Engineering Division at ENLand@cityofmadison.com and include your name, phone number and description or map screenshot of where you are planning to work.

Pick up burlap at 1600 Emil Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 8. Burlap is free, and the city has five 100-yard rolls available.

without making contact with bare skin . Install burlap , check daily and destroy caterpillars, including pupae and adult females

Remove burlap in August.

Effects of spongy moth outbreaks include defoliation of trees and skin rashes, the city explained.

To know what to look for, check the city forestry website.

If you don’t want to volunteer but see evidence of a spongy moth infestation, email ENLand@cityofmadison.com.

The Department of Natural Resources has also previously spoken on how to address spongy moth issues.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.