City of Madison looking for volunteers to fight spongy moth outbreak

Gypsy moth caterpillar (larva).
Gypsy moth caterpillar (larva).(Bill McNee | Wisconsin DNR)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This summer could mark the worst spongy moth caterpillar outbreak in more than 10 years, and the City of Madison is asking for volunteers to protect city trees.

The city and University of Wisconsin-Extension laid out a process for volunteers to pick up free burlap and work to keep spongy moth caterpillars off of oak trees on city property.

  • Email the city Engineering Division at ENLand@cityofmadison.com and include your name, phone number and description or map screenshot of where you are planning to work.
  • Pick up burlap at 1600 Emil Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 8. Burlap is free, and the city has five 100-yard rolls available.
  • Install burlap, check daily and destroy caterpillars, including pupae and adult females without making contact with bare skin.
  • Remove burlap in August.

Effects of spongy moth outbreaks include defoliation of trees and skin rashes, the city explained.

To know what to look for, check the city forestry website.

If you don’t want to volunteer but see evidence of a spongy moth infestation, email ENLand@cityofmadison.com.

The Department of Natural Resources has also previously spoken on how to address spongy moth issues.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

Hot and humid conditions expected for today.
A Sizzling Fourth of July Forecast!
Behind the Scenes: NBC15 travels to Texas to see where the F-35 fighter jet is made
Monona police officer recounts car pursuit with K9 partner
MMSD’s interim superintendent addresses complaint alleging harassment, bullying