‘Fight the bite’: how to protect against mosquito-borne illness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A horse in Dunn County tested positive for West Nile virus, leading the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to remind Wisconsinites of how to protect against mosquito bites.

The horse is the first case of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this year, and no human cases have been reported, the DHS said. On average, 17 cases are reported in the state every year.

The disease is spread through mosquito bites, and can’t be spread between people or animals, the DHS said.

Most infected people don’t have symptoms, but most common symptoms include fever, headache, rash, aches, and fatigue.

The DHS listed ways to protect your body and home from mosquitos:

Wear bug spray when going outside

Treat clothes with permethrin

Avoid events during evening or early morning when mosquitos are most active

Wear longer clothing outdoors

Remove stagnant water around your property to prevent mosquito breeding grounds

Empty standing water collected around your property

Turn over containers that could hold water when not in use

Clean and chlorinate outdoor pools

Maintain window and door screens

Trim tall grass, weeds, and vines

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the DHS website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.