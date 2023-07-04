‘Fight the bite’: how to protect against mosquito-borne illness

Mosquito on a leaf.
Mosquito on a leaf.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A horse in Dunn County tested positive for West Nile virus, leading the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to remind Wisconsinites of how to protect against mosquito bites.

The horse is the first case of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this year, and no human cases have been reported, the DHS said. On average, 17 cases are reported in the state every year.

The disease is spread through mosquito bites, and can’t be spread between people or animals, the DHS said.

Most infected people don’t have symptoms, but most common symptoms include fever, headache, rash, aches, and fatigue.

The DHS listed ways to protect your body and home from mosquitos:

  • Wear bug spray when going outside
  • Treat clothes with permethrin
  • Avoid events during evening or early morning when mosquitos are most active
  • Wear longer clothing outdoors
  • Remove stagnant water around your property to prevent mosquito breeding grounds
  • Empty standing water collected around your property
  • Turn over containers that could hold water when not in use
  • Clean and chlorinate outdoor pools
  • Maintain window and door screens
  • Trim tall grass, weeds, and vines

For more information on West Nile Virus, visit the DHS website.

