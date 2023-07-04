Geneva police searching for missing 22-year-old

GENEVA, Wis. (WMTV) - Police in the Town of Geneva are looking for a man who went missing from his home in Lake Geneva Friday morning.

Raynor Stehno, 22, went missing along with a yellow motor bike, Geneva police said.

Stehno went missing along with a yellow motor/pedal bike, police said. (Geneva Police Department)

Stehno is 6′, 188 lbs. with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, gray turtle neck, gray pants, white shoes, a tree of life medallion necklace, silver Cartier watch and possibly a red Nazi Swastika arm band, the Geneva Police Department explained.

22-year-old Raynor Stehno went missing from his family's home Friday, police said. (Geneva Police Department)

Stehno has gone missing for several days before from his family’s Wisconsin and Florida homes, officials said. His family is concerned for his safety.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.