Milder Temperatures Coming

Back to average highs starting Thursday
Temperatures reaching the 90s
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon
  • Temperatures modify beginning Thursday
  • Sunny and dry weather returns
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures today were hot, but not as hot as expected because of the clouds that came in this afternoon.  They kept closer to yesterday’s highs, only into the low 90s. Showers and thunderstorms began developing in a line from Columbia down to Green County and will continue to organize as it makes it way east.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Wednesday will usher in a cold front that will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms most of the day, with rain totals near 1″ or less. Temperatures will be in the lower once the front moves through, back down to the lower 80s.

Looking Ahead...

For the end of the week and weekend, we’re going to keep those temperatures below average, mostly in the high 70s and low 80s with mostly drier and sunnier weather into Sunday and see mostly sunny and dry conditions.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County

Latest News

A Sizzling Fourth of July Forecast!
Hot and humid conditions expected for today.
A Sizzling Fourth of July Forecast!
Mid 90s or higher
Sizzling July 4th
Sizzling July 4th