Milder Temperatures Coming

Cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon

Temperatures modify beginning Thursday

Sunny and dry weather returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures today were hot, but not as hot as expected because of the clouds that came in this afternoon. They kept closer to yesterday’s highs, only into the low 90s. Showers and thunderstorms began developing in a line from Columbia down to Green County and will continue to organize as it makes it way east.

What’s Coming Up...

Wednesday will usher in a cold front that will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms most of the day, with rain totals near 1″ or less. Temperatures will be in the lower once the front moves through, back down to the lower 80s.

Looking Ahead...

For the end of the week and weekend, we’re going to keep those temperatures below average, mostly in the high 70s and low 80s with mostly drier and sunnier weather into Sunday and see mostly sunny and dry conditions.

