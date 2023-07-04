Monona police officer recounts car pursuit with K9 partner

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) -A Monona Police Department K-9 darted past his fellow officers and brought down a fleeing suspect.

Patrol Officer and K9 Handler Andrew Hoffman recounted the night of the car chase.

He says the team was successful in catching the suspect because of his partner, K-9 Jakko and the help of other officers.

Monona Officer Andrew Hoffman attempted to pull over a car with no license plates last Thursday night.

“We obviously weren’t sure why the person was running or what they’ve been involved in, but we were trying to coordinate efforts with other departments to get tire deflation devices out and get back up in the area,” he said.

The driver eventually hit one of the tire deflation devices near South Park Street and Drake Street and jumped out of the car while it was still in drive.

“I got hit by the car and it pushed me, you know, up onto the hood. Into the driver’s side door of my car and up against my vehicle as the car passed me and ripped the driver’s door off my squad,” Officer Hoffman said.

Officer Hoffman pushed through letting K-9 Jakko out to chase down the suspect on foot. The suspect attempted to carjack during the pursuit according to Hoffman’s partner.

“This suspect exited the vehicle with gun in hand,” said Chief Brian Chaney said. “We are very fortunate to have a well capable and trained canine team. That dog and that team have produced amazing results in helping to avoid very tragic situations and results in peaceful resolutions.”

Chief Brian Chaney points to the importance of compliance. He says these situations do not have to escalate--drivers should pull over.

“You will be treated with dignity and respect, and so we, I implore on people who find themselves in this situation simply to just stop,” Chief Chaney said.

Although Officer Hoffman and K-9 Jakko have not encountered an incident like this, he says the duo train with each other every day to keep the community safe.

“The bond that him and I have built--we’ve been together for a year and a half now and I have become his human like I’m his person that he turns to,” Officer Hoffman said.

“He’s really good at his job and I’m proud of him and I’m proud of the work that he puts in.”

The suspect was booked on multiple counts, including attempted felony eluding and second degree recklessly endangering safety. He also had two other active arrest warrants.

