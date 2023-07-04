One dead in crash on Highway 12

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcycle driver is dead after a collision with a vehicle and another motorcycle, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s office.

Sauk County was alerted about the crash just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle turned into the path of two motorcycles while trying to turn eastbound onto County Highway Z. This resulted in a crash.

One motorcycle operator was immediately pronounced dead, while the other was transported to the UW hospital with serious injuries. Two occupants of the vehicle were transported to Sauk Prairie Hospital.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating this incident. Roads were closed at the time of response to the crash, but all roads are cleared and the highway is open to traffic.

