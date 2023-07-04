A Sizzling Fourth of July Forecast!

Mainly sunny, hot and humid today

Slight chance for showers

Cool & more comfortable later in the week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to bring very warm temperatures to the region for today. Highs will be reaching the lower to middle 90s this afternoon. Average highs are in the lower 80s for this time of the year.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunshine is expected to continue for today as well. Humidity levels will be on the rise over the next couple of days. There is a cold front looming to the northwest but it is not expected to arrive until Wednesday. Ahead of the front an isolated shower or two will be possible today, and then as the front gets closer, rain will become likely tomorrow. Once it moves through, temperatures and humidity levels are expected drop significantly. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees by Thursday.

Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine with temperatures beginning to warm up once again. On Sunday, a few scattered showers will make their way back into the forecast.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Sunny and hot. Slight chance of a shower. High: 93. Wind: Light SW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 66. Wind: S 5.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with rain likely. High: 83.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 78.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.