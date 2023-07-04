Stoughton Fair begins Tuesday for 97th year

The Stoughton Fair livestock tent (2022).
The Stoughton Fair livestock tent (2022).(Erin Sullivan WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Stoughton Fair kicks off alongside July Fourth for its 97th year running Tuesday.

The Stoughton Fair Association is a non-profit which works with hundreds of volunteers each year to carry out the free community event.

On this year’s docket there is everything from livestock shows, rodeos and tractor pulls to food eating contests and live music.

4-H, FFA, FHA, Scouts, Sr. Citizens and adults will all be part of the competition circuit and exhibitor showcase over the stretch of the six day fair.

Food, vendors and the 4-H Dairy Bar Opens at 10a.m. Tuesday and will be closed out on the first night by fireworks at dusk Tuesday evening.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

Latest News

Behind the Scenes: NBC15 travels to Texas to see where the F-35 fighter jet is made
Monona police officer recounts car pursuit with K9 partner
MMSD’s interim superintendent addresses complaint alleging harassment, bullying
NBC15's Tim Elliott speaks with Eloy Rodriguez, an employee at Lockheed Martin, inside the...
Behind the Scenes: NBC15 travels to Texas to see where the F-35 fighter jet is made