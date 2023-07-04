Stoughton Fair begins Tuesday for 97th year

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Stoughton Fair kicks off alongside July Fourth for its 97th year running Tuesday.

The Stoughton Fair Association is a non-profit which works with hundreds of volunteers each year to carry out the free community event.

On this year’s docket there is everything from livestock shows, rodeos and tractor pulls to food eating contests and live music.

4-H, FFA, FHA, Scouts, Sr. Citizens and adults will all be part of the competition circuit and exhibitor showcase over the stretch of the six day fair.

Food, vendors and the 4-H Dairy Bar Opens at 10a.m. Tuesday and will be closed out on the first night by fireworks at dusk Tuesday evening.

