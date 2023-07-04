Train derails outside Reeseville

REESEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A train derailed Tuesday around 2 p.m. near the Village of Reeseville, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The derailment resulted in the Canadian Pacific train having 29 cars off the track.

Authorities responded to the crash, and they say there were no injuries. The train was mostly carrying grain, and there were no hazardous materials.

The Reeseville road crossing is closed to traffic on County Highway G/Main St. The closure may be long term, but at this time there is no threat to the community. A detour route

This is an ongoing situation, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

