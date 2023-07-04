Train derails outside Reeseville

A train derailed Tuesday around 2 p.m. near the Village of Reeseville.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REESEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A train derailed Tuesday around 2 p.m. near the Village of Reeseville, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The derailment resulted in the Canadian Pacific train having 29 cars off the track.

Authorities responded to the crash, and they say there were no injuries. The train was mostly carrying grain, and there were no hazardous materials.

The Reeseville road crossing is closed to traffic on County Highway G/Main St. The closure may be long term, but at this time there is no threat to the community. A detour route

This is an ongoing situation, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County

Latest News

Train derails outside Reeseville
Mosquito on a leaf.
‘Fight the bite’: how to protect against mosquito-borne illness
22-year-old Raynor Stehno went missing from his family's home Friday, police said.
Geneva police searching for missing 22-year-old
Gypsy moth caterpillar (larva).
City of Madison looking for volunteers to fight spongy moth outbreak