Watershed non-profit hosts Token Creek parade for the first time

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends of the Token Creek Watershed hosted The World’s Biggest Little Parade for the first time ever on Independence Day in 2023.

Previously. the Token Creek Lions Club hosted the event, but due to a lack of volunteers, the group dissolved and could not facilitate the Fourth of July celebration.

Token Creek Fourth of July Celebration Chairman Ryan Pertzborn organized the 2023 festival and worked to get nonprofit Friends of the Token Creek Watershed to sponsor the tradition.

Pertzborn said he’s attended 40 out of the 41 Token Creek parades since he was a child.

”The biggest thing was the whole non-profit requirement of the Town of Burke,” Pertzborn said. “We had one lined up and they kind of disappeared on us, left us hanging and we had a lot of last minute organizing to get it arranged with the watershed.”

Friend of the Town Creek Watershed is a citizen-based organization dedicated to protecting water resources in the area.

Watershed Treasurer Bruce Stravinski said the non-profit raises money to upkeep the creek, ponds and springs which all feed into Madison lakes.

”We decided that we would take over the parade because nobody else wanted to,” Stravinski said. ”Our group had to put up the tent, get the tables and carry two million dollars worth of liability insurance, so those were our major concerns that we had.”

Stravinski said Pertzborn did most of the heavy lifting to make sure the parade happened.

”It’s one of the better parades in the United States! The best!” Vietnam War Veteran Thomas Kelly said. “Why? Because of the togetherness of the crowd, the social part of it, the kids and it just feels like a real parade in the USA.”

Pertzborn and Stravinski plan to host the parade again next year and well into the future.

