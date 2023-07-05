12 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
All of the dealers work out of the same facility
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) revoked the licenses from 12 wholesale car dealers, all of which are based out of the same location in Arlington.
The following dealer licenses were all located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington. WisDOT said the revocations were a result of the dealers not following administrative requirements.
- Admirable Auto LLC
- Dream Motors LLC
- Flagship Auto LLC
- Forever Driven Motorclub LLC
- Global Auto Enterprise LLC
- Jah Auto Industry LLC
- Kona Road Auto Inc.
- M & D Supreme Auto LLC
- Noble Auto Sales LLC
- RDJ Auto Sales LLC
- STL Auto Group LLC
- Wheeler Dealer Auto Group LLC
According to WisDOT, the dealers listed above violated state law by not maintaining a licensed business facility.
