12 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

All of the dealers work out of the same facility
(Pixabay via MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) revoked the licenses from 12 wholesale car dealers, all of which are based out of the same location in Arlington.

The following dealer licenses were all located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington. WisDOT said the revocations were a result of the dealers not following administrative requirements.

  • Admirable Auto LLC
  • Dream Motors LLC
  • Flagship Auto LLC
  • Forever Driven Motorclub LLC
  • Global Auto Enterprise LLC
  • Jah Auto Industry LLC
  • Kona Road Auto Inc.
  • M & D Supreme Auto LLC
  • Noble Auto Sales LLC
  • RDJ Auto Sales LLC
  • STL Auto Group LLC
  • Wheeler Dealer Auto Group LLC

According to WisDOT, the dealers listed above violated state law by not maintaining a licensed business facility.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin

Latest News

Photo of student driver and instructor at nonprofit Operation Fresh Start
WisDOT focuses on reckless driving prevention as new law toughens penalties
Chuck is currently up for adoption at the Sauk County Humane Society.
Pet of the Week: Meet Chuck!
The replacement is set for release on Nov. 15, 2021
Vehicle pulled from Rock River
Windsor woman accused of fentanyl possession, money laundering