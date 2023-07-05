12 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) revoked the licenses from 12 wholesale car dealers, all of which are based out of the same location in Arlington.

The following dealer licenses were all located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington. WisDOT said the revocations were a result of the dealers not following administrative requirements.

Admirable Auto LLC

Dream Motors LLC

Flagship Auto LLC

Forever Driven Motorclub LLC

Global Auto Enterprise LLC

Jah Auto Industry LLC

Kona Road Auto Inc.

M & D Supreme Auto LLC

Noble Auto Sales LLC

RDJ Auto Sales LLC

STL Auto Group LLC

Wheeler Dealer Auto Group LLC

According to WisDOT, the dealers listed above violated state law by not maintaining a licensed business facility.

