73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak

By Makayla Shelton and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Despite her age, a 73-year-old Virginia woman decided to take matters into her own hands after noticing a leak in her roof.

Sharon Harris, 73, replaced the shingles on the roof of her Ridgeway home by herself. Two weeks ago, she felt water dripping on her arm while she sat in the living room, WDBJ reports.

Harris says she couldn’t afford to hire someone else to fix the roof. She also says she enjoys hard work and doing things on her own.

“I was scared,” Harris said. “But I just scooted down there, got to the end and put that on. Once I got a couple of layers up, I knew I could handle it. So, I took off. I didn’t tell my kids because they would’ve fussed at me, and they did fuss at me.”

Harris says her mother, who lived to be 102, is the one who inspired her determination.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Fireworks generic
Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
One man died at the hospital from his injuries after losing control of his vehicle.
One man dead after crash in Lafayette County
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin

Latest News

A fireworks mishap injured a handful of people in Allegan, Michigan.
Witness describes reaction to fireworks mishap that hurt people in Michigan
A fireworks mishap injured a handful of people in Allegan, Michigan.
People react to fireworks misfire
Another warm and humid day. Afternoon showers are likely.
Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today
DC July 4th party shooting appears targeted, police say
Jennifer and Tim Kohl poses for a photo in their front yard with the American flag and a thin...
Conservatives go to red states and liberals go to blue as the country grows more polarized