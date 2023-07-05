Concerts on the Square season debut to be held Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first Concerts of the Square performance of the year is expected for Wednesday night after last week’s season opener was postponed over poor air quality.

Concerts on the Square is celebrating its 40th season. Wednesday’s performance “Contrastes” will recognize Independence Day through familiar tunes, including “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Armed Forces Salute.”

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra noted Virtuoso trombonist Joël Vaïsse will be featured in the performance. This year’s Young Artist Concerto Competition winner Clark Snavely will also play the violin as a guest soloist during the show.

Those wishing to listen to Wednesday’s performance, which starts at 7 p.m., should gather on the King Street corner of Capitol Square. The concert is free and open to the public.

WCO’s “¡Viva Tiempo Libre!” show will be rescheduled for a later date, which has not been announced yet.

