Gov. Evers signs biennial budget with dozens of line-item vetoes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed the 2023-25 biennial budget Wednesday, with more than 50 line-item vetoes used.

During a press conference at the State Capitol Wednesday, Evers touted that the budget provides investments in education, PFAS contamination prevention and workforce development. It also provides investments in local communities, with at least a 20% shared revenue in most municipalities.

“Now even as I’m glad the Legislature joined me in making critical investments in several key areas, the fact remains that this budget remains imperfect and incomplete,” Evers said.

I’m proud that the 2023-25 budget:



🚑 Provides a historic, generational increase in support to local communities statewide;

📚 Builds upon our work to do what’s best for kids with more than $1 billion for K-12 education;

💧 Invests $125 million in addressing PFAS contamination; — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 5, 2023

Evers criticized the Republican-authored spending plan passed in the Legislature, saying it failed to address workforce challenges. The governor explained he would be enacting his veto authority for the Legislature to continue work, starting with making sure childcare is affordable so parents can stay in the workforce. The Legislature had knocked down Evers’ proposal of over $300 million for the state’s child care industry and to support the workforce. Evers’ veto will provide $15 million during fiscal year 2023-24 so the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation can provide grants to child care providers.

Evers was unable to undo the $32 million cut to the University of Wisconsin, which was funding that Republicans said would have gone toward diversity, equity and inclusion — or DEI — programming and staff. The budget Evers signed does allow for the university to get the funding later if it can show it would go toward workforce development and not DEI.

State Superintendent Jill Underly said the budget provides districts with something to go off of, but more investments must be made.

“It offers districts an ongoing foundation of revenue growth to build from,” Underly stated. “But we continue to need answers to the growing shortages and inequities caused by a lack of mental health, nutrition, and special education funding, as well as the imbalances caused by publicly funding two education systems, and only one of which really serves all kids. I hope we can rectify that in future budgets.”

The budget increases funding for public schools by over $1 billion, setting aside $50 million for reading and literacy, as well as $30 million for mental health services.

Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25 (NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.