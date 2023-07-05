Two people escape house fire in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-story house fire in Beaver Dam is under control after a large fire broke out within the single-family home early Wednesday morning.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, crews responded around 1 a.m. to find fire venting through the roof. It also spread to a nearby fence, threatening a home next door.

With the home and the fire being so large, a Box Alarm was requested, bringing in at least eight other departments to the scene.

Two people were inside the home when the fire broke out, they made it out without injury.

After several hours, crews on scene put the fire out completely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, it’s unclear how much damage the home sustained in this fire.

Following this fire, the Beaver Dam Fire Dept. wants to remind citizens to always have working smoke detectors in their home, and to test them regularly.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.