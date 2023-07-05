Madison Fire Dept. reports several fires were related to Fourth of July fireworks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is reporting multiple fires crews responded to on the Fourth of July were due to fireworks.

The agency listed seven separate incidents, all of which were related to improper use of or disposal of fireworks. Officials noted there were a few fires suspected to be related to fireworks, but it could not be confirmed.

Woodman’s Food Market, near Watts Road: Firefighters responded to smoking mulch around 9:20 a.m. at the store on the city’s southwest side. Staff told firefighters they heard fireworks used in the area in the afternoon and evening. MFD crews found two spots where fires happened, noting improper disposal of fireworks or smoking material could be to blame for the fires.

4600 block of Atticus Way: A few hours later, on the south side of the city, a person told firefighters a fire was started in a 20x20-foot area of grass where children were seen using sparklers, sparking flames. People put out the fire before crews arrived around 1:30 p.m.

Maple Prairie Park, 3100 block of Prairie Road: Back on the southwest side of the city, crews responded just before 8:30 p.m. for a fire in the grass near the basketball courts at the park on Madison’s southwest side. Used fireworks were found near the fire, and MFD noted there were three areas of burned grass found. No one was around when firefighters got there.

2400 block of Old Camden Square: Over an hour later, firefighters found another extinguished grass fire on the 2400 block of Old Camden Square. Firefighters spoke to someone around 9:45 p.m. who was lighting off the fireworks and crews explained city ordinances to the individual.

Elver Park, 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard: Officials found a trash can on fire around 11 p.m. at Elver Park. Firefighters noted there were trash cans overflowing with fireworks and packaging. Crews soaked all trash piles before leaving to prevent fires from happening.

1000 block of Winding Way: MFD reports crews found what it determined to be used fireworks around 12:30 p.m. and used 75 gallons of water to put out the flames.

Sycamore Park, 830 Jana Lane: Firefighters found a metal trash can fire around 11:40 p.m. at Sycamore Park, and could not be determine if the fire started from fireworks. They also could not find any witnesses.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.